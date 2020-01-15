|
May 25, 1974 ~ January 7, 2020
Matthew came into this world on May 25, 1974 in Salt Lake City to parents Annette Truman and Ronald Mayer. Sadly, he unexpectedly left us on January 7, 2020. He leaves behind his life's greatest joy, his daughter Annette Olivia Mayer.
Matthew lived an extraordinary life filled with live music, growing and arranging beautiful plants and flowers, fishing in the mountain lakes and streams of Utah, breeding and raising championship Japanese Akitas and unimaginably beautiful koi fish.
He found the magnificence in all things and was quick to share his beautiful vision with those who surrounded him and called him friend and brother. He brought joy and happiness to countless individuals over the years, skillfully matching them to the perfect dog, plant, or fish.
Known to all as Matt, he was deeply loved and cherished by more people, and in more ways than can ever be expressed. He was truly larger than life and no amount of time will ever fill the void of his absence. He will forever be missed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020