Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS church
13366 S. 1300 E
Draper, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Bigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen "Mo" Bigler


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maureen "Mo" Bigler Obituary
Maureen "Mo" Bigler
9/1/1950 - 5/30/20
Maureen Frances Bush Bigler; cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away May 30th, surrounded by family.
Born in Logan, UT to Charles Vernon Bush and Francis Merrill Bush. Graduated Cuma Lauda with her Associate's in nursing and served compassionately, as a patient advocate for 30 years. She loved art in many forms and could draw, sculpt, dance, garden and sing, but not in tune.
Survived by her children; Joey (Mike) Johnson, Kamease (Jaime) Mendoza, Ashley Bigler and Preston Bigler, Siblings; Donley Bush, Ellen Turner and Carla (Joe) Hoggan, and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11:00am(MNT), at the LDS church 13366 S. 1300 E, Draper UT. Her ashes will be buried with her mother in Weston, Idaho.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.