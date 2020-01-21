|
|
Maureen "Pearl" Parkes Brown
1936 ~ 2020
Our much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this life and stepped into the next on January 17, 2020. She was three weeks shy of her 84th birthday.
Visitations will be held Thursday evening, January 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Visitations also held Friday morning, January 24, prior to services, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with her funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville 9th Ward, 2030 West Chateau Avenue, Taylorsville, Utah. Interment will be in Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah. For more information and full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020