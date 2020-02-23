|
Maurine Burnham Guymon
1920 ~ 2020
Maurine Burnham Guymon was born April 12, 1920 in Salt Lake City to Ethleen Forsgren and Charles Penrose Burnham. She died February 16, 2020 just short of her 100th birthday. Maurine spent her early years in Moroni, Utah, later moved to Salt Lake City and then to Logan, Utah. She graduated from Utah State Agricultural College (USU) in Logan, UT and also attended the University of Utah. Maurine married R. Del Guymon in the Salt Lake Temple on September 27, 1941. She spent most of her married life in California, living in Palo Alto, San Francisco, Orinda, Discovery Bay and Roseville.
Maurine had a zest for life that captured the imagination of any that fell in her orbit. She had a boundless physical energy and could often be found in the pool, on the golf course (where she once achieved a hole-in-one), and on the tennis court (where she met the man she would marry). Her skills won her the title of "Mighty Mo" on both the course and the court. She traveled far and experienced the richness of the world, but cherished her mountain retreat in LaPorte, California. Every summer, she would entertain family and friends at that "Rock 'n Tree Ranch." Her vocation was educating the youth in California as she taught elementary school for twenty years and authored a children's book "Micki Microbe." Additional activities included serving on the Byron California Board of Trustees for four years and serving in a variety of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She touched the lives of hundreds of elementary students; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a lifetime of friends. Her effortless ability to make and keep lifelong friendships is embodied in the "Quad Gs", girls who maintained a fast friendship their whole lives.
Maurine is survived by her children Karen Derrick (James) and Kent Guymon; nine grandchildren and thirty-three great-grandchildren; sister Elaine Burnham, and brother Keith Burnham (Rhetta). She was preceded in death by her husband R. Del Guymon, parents and two sisters.
The family thanks the staff of Summit Hospice, Capitol Hill Senior Living and Sunrise of Holiday. Funeral service will be conducted at noon on February 28 at the Emigration Stake Center, 589 East 18th Avenue, Salt Lake City. Viewing 10:30 to 11:40 prior to the service.
