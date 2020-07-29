1/
Max B. Holfeltz
1929 - 2020
Max slipped away in the late evening of Saturday, July 25th, 2020, with his daughter by his side. Max was born July 8th, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah and married Ann Patterson on October 18, 1952 in Washington State. They were later sealed for time and all eternity as a family in the Idaho Falls Temple. He lived in Boise, Idaho until he retired from Morrison Knudsen and moved to Bountiful, Utah in 1992. Max was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a delight and blessing to everyone that knew him. Survived by his son, Mark (Gale); daughter, Angie (Bruce); three grandchildren, Daniel Topham, Nathan Topham, and Heather Fuller and 8 great grandchildren.
Viewing from 12:45 to 1:45 pm on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, where services will start at 2 p.m. for those who wish to celebrate his life and remember him. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
12:45 - 01:45 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
AUG
1
Service
02:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
