|
|
Max Duane Scheel
1930-2019
Max Duane Scheel, 89 passed away at his home in Mesa, Arizona on July 10, 2019.
Max will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his sweet wife of 71 years Dolores Smith Scheel, 3 children Cheryl (Kent Chapman), Deborah (Randy Aagaard), and Max Douglas (Camille Bateman) 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, July 26th beginning with the interment at Valley View Memorial Park. Memorial Service will then commence at 12:00 noon at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Chapel, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy., South Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday July 25th from 7-8:00 pm at the same location.
Longer obituary and online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019