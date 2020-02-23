|
|
Max Tovey Hardy
1933 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Our loving father Max Tovey Hardy, age 86, returned home to his Heavenly Father on February 19, 2020, in South Jordan, UT. He was born on September 27, 1933 in Bountiful, UT.
A viewing will take place on February 24, 2020 from 10:00 - 12:00 PM at the Salt Lake Valley 2nd Ward, 6250 South 2200 West, Taylorsville, UT. The funeral service will then follow at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow funeral services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020