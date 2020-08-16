Max R. Kelly
1936 - 2020
Our Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend Max R. Kelly, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the young age of 83. Max was born in McPhee, CO to Mary C. Kelly and Issac Kelly on October 5, 1936. He then moved to Salt Lake where he married the love of his life Susie Miera Kelly and they raised 5 beautiful kids together and a granddaughter who was raised as their own.
Max is survived by Daughter Vanessa Maestas, Son Fred Kelly (Brenda), Marisol Hernandez and Alex JR Hernandez, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his Wife Susie Kelly, Sons Max L. Kelly, Anthony P. Kelly. Daughters Diana M. Kelly, Ruby M Kelly, Brothers Frank Kelly, Charles Kelly and Sister Vera Salazar. 3 grandchildren Cassy, Dez, and Anthony and 1 great grandchild Nevaeh.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.at Neil O' Donnell Funeral Home, 372 E 100 S, Salt Lake City Afterwards a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. S. Temple, Salt Lake City. Masks are required. For full obituary go to neilodonnellfh.com
