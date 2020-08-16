1/3
Max R. Kelly
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Max R. Kelly
1936 - 2020
Our Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend Max R. Kelly, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the young age of 83. Max was born in McPhee, CO to Mary C. Kelly and Issac Kelly on October 5, 1936. He then moved to Salt Lake where he married the love of his life Susie Miera Kelly and they raised 5 beautiful kids together and a granddaughter who was raised as their own.
Max is survived by Daughter Vanessa Maestas, Son Fred Kelly (Brenda), Marisol Hernandez and Alex JR Hernandez, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his Wife Susie Kelly, Sons Max L. Kelly, Anthony P. Kelly. Daughters Diana M. Kelly, Ruby M Kelly, Brothers Frank Kelly, Charles Kelly and Sister Vera Salazar. 3 grandchildren Cassy, Dez, and Anthony and 1 great grandchild Nevaeh.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.at Neil O' Donnell Funeral Home, 372 E 100 S, Salt Lake City Afterwards a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at The Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. S. Temple, Salt Lake City. Masks are required. For full obituary go to neilodonnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
The Cathedral of the Madeleine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Nessa and the Family, Fly high with the Angels your being welcome with open arms and huge smiles. We will Miss you Uncle Max ( Everybody loves Somebody Sometimes) I love you THERESA
Theresa Salazar
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved