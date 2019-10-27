Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Max Terry Mower


1928 - 2019
Max Terry Mower Obituary
1928 ~ 2019
Max Terry Mower, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 23, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1928 in Fairview, Utah to Francis Marion Mower and Martha Terry. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children: Sandy (Ron) Schmitt and Scott Mower; and grandchildren: Lauren (Alex) Haupt and Emily Schmitt. A visitation will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 from 1:30 pm-2:00 pm at Valley View Mortuary, 4100 So. 4335 West, West Valley, UT. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at Valley View Memorial Park. To leave condolences and to view the full obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
