Maxine Bounous
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1925 ~ 2020
Maxine Bounous, born September 18, 1925 in Provo, Utah, was an extraordinary human. The adopted daughter of Urban & Ada Overlade, Maxine grew up a very accomplished young woman. In high school she danced, sang, and won multiple state awards in typing and shorthand. (For those old enough to know what shorthand is!) She was among the first generation of women to graduate from BYU, where she took great pleasure in all things academic, especially English and Sociology. She went on to become the first female employee at Ironton, and then worked as a secretary for a high exec at Geneva Steel. Though she never cracked the 5' threshold (even with perfect posture, which she retained into her 90's, she only ever made it to 4'11.75"), she was a firecracker, and avidly fought for women's rights in the 1960's and beyond.
Maxine loved horses, and rode all over the Wasatch foothills. It was during a ride that she met her future husband, Junior Bounous, up Rock Canyon. They reconnected that winter when they both joined Ray Stewart's Civilian Defense Ski Corps for Mountain Rescue. On their second date, Junior took Maxine up to Ray's old cabin at Timp Haven to learn how to ski. She didn't have her own ski boots so Junior let Maxine wear his, and he walked around the snow in socks as he taught her. That was the beginning of their lives together. Maxine and Junior became some of the first, and the best, American ski instructors. They were pioneers of the sport, teaching at Timp Haven/Sundance (where she created a fifth-grade learn-to-ski program for Utah County schools), Alta, Sugar Bowl, and Snowbird in the winter. She was recognized as an "Outstanding Woman in Skiing" by the University of Utah Marriott Library Ski Archives, and was honored at the North America Veteran Ski Instructors Reunion at Deer Valley.
Despite Maxine's claim that they "never went anywhere", she and Junior travelled the world together. They skied and heliskied in faraway places like New Zealand, Chile, Canada, and Switzerland, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Kenya, surfed in Hawai'i, Fiji and Tahiti, tramped all over Europe and parts of Asia, and she trekked around the Khumbu region of Nepal for a month. But her favorite landscapes were the soaring peaks and humble wildflowers of the Wasatch and the twisting red canyons of Southern Utah.
Known lovingly as "Fast Max" by her family and friends, Maxine was a force to be reckoned with in the mountains and the desert. During their 100+ trips to Lake Powell (7 in one summer was their record!), she loved exploring slot canyons, waterskiing on the glassiest of waters, and wakesurfing (in the 1960's-half a century before it was cool). She continued skiing and hiking into her 90's, when she finally slowed down enough for her grandchildren to keep up with her. Maxine was a beautiful skier to watch. She skied powder so deep it could have easily buried her, yet she floated through it with ease and pure joy. Powder skiing with her family and loved ones was her true passion.
Maxine and Junior, at the young ages of 94, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary last December. She passed out of this world peacefully on June 23rd, surrounded by family as they sang her favorite songs, "Edelweiss" and "Annie's Song" by John Denver. She leaves behind her husband, Junior, her sons, Barry and Steve Bounous, their wives, Debra and Suzanne, and her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she taught, by example, a deep love and respect for the natural world all around us.
She will be buried in the Provo Cemetery during a private ceremony on June 29th. There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor in the mountains, the place she loved most, at a future date. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berg Mortuary
185 East Center Street
Provo, UT 84606
(801) 373-1841
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Martha Wood
June 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jackson Hallett
June 26, 2020
What a wonderful lady, always a smile and sparkle in her eyes even though very cool sunglasses. Looked so good in those black leather slacks. Fast Max got my mother back on her skies at 80. Thank you Maxine - you will be missed.
Bunker Hallett
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved