Maxine "Max" Hamilton Mickelsen
1944 ~ 2020
Maxine "Max" Hamilton Mickelsen died peacefully at home with the love of her life on June 17, 2020. She was born April 18, 1944 in Salt Lake City to Cal and Eleanor Hamilton. Max was a proud West High alumnus and a Certified Alcohol and drug counselor and psychiatric technician. Max helped many women recover from addiction as a counselor and director at the House of Hope. There and on 5 West at the University of Utah, Max was loved and respected for her honesty and directness, humor and kindness. Max was diagnosed with cancer last Fall and she and all of us hoped for better outcomes for treatment. She is survived by her best pal, Mashelle Boswell, her awesome daughter, Jodi Palacios, her "bother", Marvin Hamilton, her granddaughter, Kady Palacios, her sweet Roseanne Roseannadana and many dear friends and family. Her body will be cremated and, per her wishes, nay, demands, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, Max would be thrilled by a donation to Best Friends Animal Society.
https://secure.bestfriends.org/page/contribute/memory
Friends and family are invited to visit Max's guestbook at Premierfuneral.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.