Mayda Mary Garcia

1953 ~ 2019

Our beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Sister, Great-Grandmother, Mayda Mary Garcia passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 65, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born December 5, 1953 in Salt Lake City to Joseph and Mary Montoya.

She married Valentin Garcia in September of 1995. Mayda loved her baby poodle, Oscar Montoya. She enjoyed relaxing and watching movies and shows. She loved food, especially her cake and doughnuts. She especially loved her kids & family. She will be missed by everyone she ever touched in her life.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Michelle Segura, sons Michael Segura, Andy Segura, and Pete Segura, several grandchildren, nieces Tina Rascone & Juanita Chavez, siblings Abe Montoya, Christine Montoya, and Don Montoya, and ex-husband Hank Segura.

Preceded in death by her parents, sister Lupe Montoya, and grandmother Flora Montoya.

We miss and love you Mom.



