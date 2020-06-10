Mayda Mary Garcia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mayda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mayda Mary Garcia
1953 ~ 2019
Our beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Sister, Great-Grandmother, Mayda Mary Garcia passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 65, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born December 5, 1953 in Salt Lake City to Joseph and Mary Montoya.
She married Valentin Garcia in September of 1995. Mayda loved her baby poodle, Oscar Montoya. She enjoyed relaxing and watching movies and shows. She loved food, especially her cake and doughnuts. She especially loved her kids & family. She will be missed by everyone she ever touched in her life.
She is survived by her husband, daughter Michelle Segura, sons Michael Segura, Andy Segura, and Pete Segura, several grandchildren, nieces Tina Rascone & Juanita Chavez, siblings Abe Montoya, Christine Montoya, and Don Montoya, and ex-husband Hank Segura.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister Lupe Montoya, and grandmother Flora Montoya.
We miss and love you Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved