|
|
Maylene Fisher Smith
1938-2020 (81)
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Our mother "May", daughter of Alden and Bernice Fisher, born August 14, 1938, passed away peacefully in her sleep February 21, 2020.Maylene is survived by her three sons Michael, George, and Kenny Smith, and 7 grandchildren, as well as her beloved brother Wesley Fisher. The family would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Maria Smith, Kenny's wife, for the loving care she provided in our mother's last years.The family will be having an open house "celebration" of Maylene's life on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the residence at 2978 Caitland Court, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121 from 5-7 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020