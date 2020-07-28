Mayme Deanne Morris

2/21/1937 ~ 7/24/2020

On Friday, July 24, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend Mayme Deanne Morris, 83, was reunited with her Heavenly Father. Born in Pecos, Texas on February 21, 1937.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Morris on March 1, 1958 in Boise, Idaho. They moved to Salt Lake City in 1960, where they raised their family and where they faithfully served in their church for over 50 years. Survived by her children Ray Morris, Marie Halander (John), Mike Morris (Kara), Heidi Jensen, and Jack Morris (Brandie). Also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Ken and her mother Mary Lou Chaplin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her faithful friends at Life Church who shared their love and companionship with Deanne, as well as the staff at The Canyons, Legacy Village, and Copper Ridge who provided such compassionate care.

A graveside service, under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home, will be held, Thursday, July 30th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah.



