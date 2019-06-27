|
|
Mela Marie Biljanic
1958 ~ 2019
Mela Marie Biljanic passed away peacefully on June 24th. She was the 1st of 8 children born to MaryAnn and Matt Biljanic on July 3, 1958. She was a graduate of Judge Memorial class of '76. After college, she served in the Air Force during which time she gave birth to her son and greatest accomplishment, Joseph. After her discharge, she returned home to Salt Lake where she worked for the State Dept. She is survived by her son, Joseph (Sara), 7 siblings, Lorri, Tod, Trudy (Scott), Marty, Marco, Rina, and Elena (Kory). She had 1 grandchild, Nolan, and another to arrive in January. She led a very simple and quiet life. She loved to cook, alter clothing, and listen to KRCL. She was a gifted artist and a kind soul, however, she struggled with mental illness the majority of her adult life. She will be dearly missed, but we are comforted knowing she is finally at peace. The family will have a private gathering and we appreciate your prayers. In lieu of flowers, kindly send a donation to KRCL. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 27, 2019