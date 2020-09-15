1955 ~ 2020

Melanie Ann Boswell passed away at home on September 7th, 2020, after enduring many years of ongoing health issues.

Melanie was born to Melvin Ball and Donna Mahoney in Santa Monica, California on August 17th, 1955. Melanie's love for animals began at an early age and continued throughout her life. She was always known to have a home full of pets. Melanie had a competitive spirit and loved to play sports-in many ways, she was ahead of her time; she likely would have thrived with today's widespread support of passionate female athletes. Among her favorite memories were times she spent with her Grandpa Mahoney riding horses, branding cattle, fishing, and learning to play chinese checkers.

Melanie was also a gifted artist. She won her first contest in 6th grade, and her winning picture was hung by the principal's door. Her family cherished her beautiful oil paintings and proudly displayed them throughout her childhood home. And like many artists, Melanie's perceptiveness and sensitivity weren't confined to the canvas. She was an empath, a shoulder to lean on, and a sage who could help put things in perspective. She was eager to help at every opportunity and was always the first to say "I love you." She adored her grandchildren, whom she tended frequently and loved unconditionally.

In her later years, Melanie loved to sew, crochet, and embroider. She was in the process of making her mother a beautiful red quilt. Her lifelong motto was "laugh every day," and to get her laughing uncontrollably was a delightful experience.

Melanie is survived by her husband, George Boswell; her three children, Mandi Moore, Cary Walker, and David Walker; her five grandchildren Daniel, Joshua, Isabelle, Jaylee, and Brielle; her sisters Laurel, Sharyn, and Diana; and her parents. The family would like to express their gratitude to the friends, neighbors, and medical community who assisted Melanie over the years.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private memorial.



