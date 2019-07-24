Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland Utah West Stake Center
11605 North 6000 West
Highland, UT
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Highland Utah West Stake Center
11605 North 6000 West
Highland, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Utah West Stake Center
11605 North 6000 West
Highland, UT
Melanie Lillian Obituary
Melanie Lillian
Beloved Wife and Mother
Highland-Melanie Jean Lillian returned to her Father in Heaven July 19, 2019 at 6:37 pm, surrounded by loved ones at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital. She had been battling breast cancer, which later metastasized to her bones. Her tragic death was brought on by unexpected complications following hip surgery.

Melanie married Andy Lillian on August 12, 2011 in Salt Lake LDS temple. She had 4 beautiful children: LE (from a previous marriage to Rick Haynie), Henry, Jane and Max.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Highland Utah West Stake Center, 11605 North 6000 West Highland, Utah. Friends and Family may call Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the same location, and at 9:45 - 10:45 am at the church on Friday. For more information and online condplences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 24, 2019
