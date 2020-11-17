Melba Brinkerhoff
1930 ~ 2020
Melba Larsen Brinkerhoff - loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother- passed away November 14, 2020 in Murray, Utah surrounded by her family. She was born October 7, 1930 in Mapleton, Utah, and was the youngest child of Reed Larsen and Jessie Wing Larsen. Melba graduated from Springville High School and loved playing for the school's drumline.
She married her sweetheart, (Floyd) Reese Brinkerhoff, on August 30, 1950 in the Logan Temple and they settled in Murray, Utah. Together, they raised six children. Reese preceded her in death on March 20, 1981. She remained strong, in spite of his early passing and always spoke with tenderness about her love for him. We know that they are happily reunited now.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. She served in her ward as Ward Librarian for over 20 years. Melba enjoyed meticulously tending her garden and waking up early to attend the local gym. More than anything, Melba loved her family and her home. She made her home a haven where her kids and grandkids loved to visit her. She found her greatest joy in spending time with them and was always quick to express how proud she was of them.
Melba was always the optimist who always looked out for others. She had a brilliant smile and a beautiful laugh- both of which she gave freely. Her legacy will be defined by her resilience, humility, courage, ever-enduring love, active life, and a bright attitude. She will be incredibly missed.
She is survived by her six children, Brent (Jill) Brinkerhoff, Larry (Cari) Brinkerhoff, Reed (Mina) Brinkerhoff, Chris (Maureen) Brinkerhoff, Paul (Melissa) Brinkerhoff, and Michelle (James) Bunker, 20 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death, by her husband, Reese, parents, and siblings, Blaine Larsen, Harold Larsen, Norma Larsen, Ferrus Larsen, and Paul Larsen.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 200 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah with a viewing prior to services from 12:00 - 12:45 pm. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Services will be live streamed, to view service and offer condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com