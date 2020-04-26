|
|
Melba F. Brimley
1918 - 2020
Melba Francis Brimley passed away peacefully in her home on Monday morning April 20th, just a few days shy of her 102nd birthday. Melba was born to wonderful parents Mabel and Gilbert Francis on April 26, 1918 in Morgan, Utah. Melba graduated from Morgan High School class of 1936 where she enjoyed her friends and playing the cornet in the marching band. After high school she attended BYU where she studied business and finance. She married her sweetheart Richard Fry Brimley on January 26, 1940 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Melba spent many years of her life in banking, starting as a secretary to the president of Walker Bank for several years and serving on the Board of Directors for the First National Bank of Morgan for 32 years. She was the secretary for her husband's company Brimley Pluming & Heating. She was a member of the Utah Legislative Council of Women, the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and President of the Southeast Lady Lions Auxiliary. Melba served in her church for most of her life, including as President of the Relief Society, in the Primary for over 20 years and as a hostess on Temple Square for 11 years.
Melba's most cherished success were her two beloved children Ann and Richard. She loved her children and cherished them her entire life. She often said she "didn't know what she would do without them."
A great part of Melba's life was her close group of friends. They raised their children together, went out on Friday nights and had fun playing cards. Over the years she has enjoyed golfing, bowling, the Utah Symphony, Hale Theatre and especially loved traveling around with Dick in their motorhome. Another big part of Melba's life was spending time at her beloved family ranch snowmobiling, fishing and being with her family.
Melba was preceded in death by her husband Dick nearly 17 years ago but was determined to stay in her home on her own and managed to do so right up until her death. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son in law Ben, daughter in law Lynne, grandson Dave and granddaughter Kerry. She loved them all dearly and each of their deaths was a painful part of her life. Melba left a legacy of love, kindness and generosity and she will be greatly missed.
A small family graveside service was held at the Morgan City Cemetery on Saturday April 25th.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020