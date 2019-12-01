|
Melba Kaye Penman Smith
1926 - 2019
Melba Kaye Penman Smith passed away on Wed. November 27, 2019 of congestive heart failure. She was 93. A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 7th at the River Ridge Ward, 10124 So. 1300 W. So. Jordan, Utah at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00-10:45. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019