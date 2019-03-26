Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Olympus Hills Chapel
4176 South Adonis Drive
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Olympus Hills Chapel
4176 South Adonis Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Kaelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Maughan Kaelin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melba Maughan Kaelin Obituary
Our beloved mother, sister and grandmother passed peacefully from this life Sunday, March 24, 2019 from the effects of advanced age. Melba loved music, dancing, writing, her Heavenly Father and her family. Funeral services will be held at the Olympus Hills Chapel, 4176 South Adonis Drive (3950 East), Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and an additional viewing Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. For full obituary or to express condolences, please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now