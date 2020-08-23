1/2
Melinda Seely
1942 - 2020
1942 ~ 2020
Melinda Seely, Age 77, passed away on August 15, 2020 in West Valley City, UT. She was born September 17, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, IL to Maurice Arthur Hutchison and Imogene Myrtle Moore. She graduated from Green River High School where she met her sweetheart, Robert L Seely and later married on June 23, 1962 in Ely, NV. Melinda is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Gwendolyn Flynn, son, Franklin Lee Seely, and husband.
Melinda retired from the US Postal Service after 28 years of service. She had many fulfilling positions including manager of the Pioneer Branch in Salt Lake City and Postmaster of Lehi and Magna, Utah. She was a champion of fairness and equal opportunity in the workplace and served as EEO Coordinator for the Intermountain West. She advocated for the rights of her co-workers and campaigned diligently for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Her career also brought her to assignments in San Francisco and Washington DC. One of her most enjoyable positions was training postmasters in Memphis, TN. During her tenure she prided herself on knowing every address in Salt Lake by heart and was able to sort mail faster than the mail sorting machines. After retiring from the Postal Service, she dedicated another 12 years to UPS and then decided to become a full-time "Granny" which was her most rewarding position.
Melinda was a techie, loved gadgets, and was an avid collector. She had a collection of media formats dating back to the 1930's and was recently revisiting vinyl. Melinda was an early adopter of such now defunct formats as the 8-track tape, floppy disks, laser disks, Betamax, and the Atari 400 to name a few. In fact, she loved her Betamax tapes as much as her streaming services, and she LOVED her streaming services.
Melinda is remembered by her son, Scott (Kelly) Seely, daughter, Christine (Jim) Brown, Grandson, Nicholas Brown, and her loyal furry companion Charlie. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am MDT on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Scofield Cemetery, Scofield, UT. Services will be streamed live. Friends, family, and well-wishers may join by navigating to Zoom and entering Meeting ID: 420 037 6887. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Valley View Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Scofield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Memories & Condolences
August 23, 2020
Such an amazing lady we had some fun laughs was so glad to know her hope her memory lives on forever
Jacob Morrill
Acquaintance
August 22, 2020
To all the family of Melinda I send my sincerest sympathy. I would love to be with you all for her memorial but it is not to be. I will Zoom in tho’.
Holding you all close,
Your cousin,
Susan Seely Brown
Sue Brown
August 22, 2020
Sending Love and prayers to all of the family.
I sure loved Aunt Melinda. She had such a sweet, kind, spirit. I wont ever forget her sweet smile and the memories.
Monica Gallagher
August 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charlotte Spry
Friend
