Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Murray Parkway Stake Center
619 W 5750 S
Murray,, UT
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
619 W 5750 S
Murray, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray Parkway Stake Center
619 W 5750 S
Murray, UT
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:30 PM
Paragonah
Paragonah,, UT
Melissa Ann Adams


1989 - 2019
Melissa Ann Adams Obituary
Melissa Ann Adams
1989 - 2019
Murray, Utah-May 17, 1989 - October 17, 2019
Our sweet daughter, sister, aunt, and friend Melissa Ann Adams passed away early in the morning on October 17. Though her time with us was short, her kind and loving heart touched her family, friends, and many patients that she cared for. She graduated from Murray High School where she was actively involved in basketball and softball. She went on to graduate from the University of Utah with a BSN in Nursing. She is survived by her parents Daniel and Barbara Adams, her sister Meagan (Kees), and her brothers Jason (Thiago), Jeremy (Tony), and Justin (Alyssa), and her three nieces whom she adored Evelyn, Eliza, and McKindree. Viewing will be held on Monday October 21 from 6:00-8:30 PM at Murray Parkway Stake Center (619 W 5750 S Murray, Utah) and Tuesday October 22 from 9:30-10:30 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Paragonah, Utah on Tuesday October 22 at 4:30 PM. Condolences may be made at www.serenityfhs.com Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home.
