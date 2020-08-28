Melody Sorensen

Melody G Sorensen

1958 - 2020

Melody passed away at her home on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was 62-years-old.

Melody was born on Father's Day, June 15, 1958 to Clair and LaVon Gardner. She had a happy childhood growing up in Holladay and living near relatives. Melody also spent several fun-filled summers at her grandparent's home in Ranchester, Wyoming.

Melody graduated from Cottonwood High School. She continued her education and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in interior environment from BYU. Upon graduation Melody married Jeff Sorensen on May 9, 1980.

Melody enjoyed a career in interior design. She had an amazing talent and passion for the field. Melody worked as an interior designer for ZCMI and Mary Ellis Showroom. She moved to Chicago in 1982 and continued working in design at the Merchandise Mart as Jeff finished his education there. When they returned to Utah Melody started her own business, Design Dynamics, and continued doing design for several years. She has many happy customers with elegantly designed homes.

Melody and Jeff welcomed a son, Devin, in March of 1988. Devin shared many of Melody's traits; good natured, happy, and kind. The family's heart was broken when Devin passed away from cancer in 2000 when he was just 12-years-old.

Joy was restored to the home when they adopted their newborn son Dylan in 2004. Dylan brought compassion and courageousness to the family. He is truly a blessing.

Melody was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be remembered for her integrity, kindness to everyone, and humble spirit.

Melody is survived by her husband Jeff, son Dylan, mother LaVon Gardner, brother Lance Gardner and many in-laws and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Clair and son Devin.

There will be a viewing for family and friends at the Roseboro Chapel, (1855 E 9800 S) on Saturday, August 29 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Graveside services for family will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 E 10600 S) at 1:30 following the viewing.

Out of respect for COVID-19 guidelines, and for the protection of all, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The family is very grateful for the kindness, love and support from family, friends and neighbors during Melody's illness. We experienced the best that humankind can offer during our trial.



