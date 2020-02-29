|
|
Melva Dumas Llewelyn
1921~2020
On Tuesday February 25, 2020, our 98-year-old Mother, Grandma, and friend, Melva Llewelyn, returned to the family she has missed for so many years. She was born on August 6, 1921 to Joseph and Louisa Dumas. In April 1938, at the age of 16, Melva eloped and married Matthew Boyd Llewelyn in Coalville, Utah. She spent her wedding night in a rented chicken coop. Together they created a family consisting of Dick, Larry and Randy Llewelyn. She loved her boys and was very proud of them. In September of 1962 she was sealed to her sweetheart in the Logan LDS temple.
Melva was a child of the depression. She saved everything. Her life was spent devoting her time to her husband, children and her church. She volunteered at the Pioneer Valley Hospital for over 50 years. She was loved by many and outlived most of them.
Melva is survived by her sons Larry (Gayle) and Randy. She outlived all 10 of her siblings. She leaves behind 7 grandkids; 12 great-grandkids; and 9 great-great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband; son Dick; 3 grandkids; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2nd at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road in West Valley City, Utah at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held beforehand from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020