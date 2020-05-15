|
Melva Mihalopoulos Vetas
June 23, 1929 ~ May 11, 2020
With deep sorrow we mourn the loss of our beloved mother, yiayia, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 in Denver, Colorado after nearly ninety-one beautiful years on this earth.
Melva was born on June 23, 1929 in Magna, Utah, the eldest of three children born to Greek immigrant parents, George and Marika Andrikopoulos Mihalopoulos. She grew up in Magna, graduating from Cyprus High School in 1947. She went on to attend and graduate from Henneger Business College, quite the accomplishment for a woman of her day.
Following her business school graduation, she was hired on as head teller at Walker Bank, where she was employed for eleven years.
In 1954, Melva met the love of her life, Gus Vetas, at a wedding of mutual friends and they themselves were married later that year on October 3, 1954 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gus and Melva were married for 61 years, until his passing in 2015.
Throughout her life, Melva worked side by side with her beloved brother Nick at the Parthenon Company, which he founded and owned, not retiring until she was 80 years old. She enjoyed her work, and being near her brother each day.
In addition to her work at the Parthenon Company, she was a life-long member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Athanasious Diakos Organization, and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Her family and friends will remember her as an exquisite and meticulous cook well into her old age, known particularly for her Greek dishes, pastries, and weekly freshly baked bread made for her husband, children and grandchildren. She never stopped moving or contributing to her family and community until well into her old age.
Most of all, Melva loved spending time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter, Evangelia. Not a holiday was missed in sending a special card, gifts, and money for their savings accounts. Her granddaughters have fond memories spending school breaks and summers in Utah with their Yiayia and Papou, passing the days cooking, baking Greek pastries, and playing in their beautiful backyard. They will never forget the aromatic smells from the cooking in their home, or the care packages they received from them nearly every month.
Melva is survived by her children, daughter Kim (Steve) Pappas of Denver, Colorado and son Steve Savva (Georgia) Vetas of Glenview, Illinois; her beloved granddaughters, Marika (Dean) Christopher, Evyenia Pappas, and Yianna Vetas; her cherished great granddaughters Evangelia and Viviana Christopher; sister, Ellie Korologos, sister-in-law Suzy Mihalopoulos; numerous nieces and nephews; god-daughter Pari Katsanevas, and countless friends. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Marika, husband Gus, and brother Dr. Nicholas G. Mihalopoulos.
Because of the restraints brought on by the current world situation, a private funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 West 300 South in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 16 at 11am. Interment will follow at 12:15pm at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South in Salt Lake City, Utah. A live-stream of the service will be available on the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake's Facebook Page, at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/GOCGSL/
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Melva can be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Salt Lake City.
Yiayia, we love you, miss you, and will never forget you. May Her Memory Be Eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 15, 2020