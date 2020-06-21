Melva Shafer
1947 - 2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Melva Bailey Shafer, age 72 passed away on June 19, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Melva is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and a granddaughter. Melva is survived by her husband, daughters and her grandsons A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery followed by a graveside service at 3:00 PM in the Garden of Valor.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with the funeral and medical expenses and can be found by searching Korianne Shafer.
Longer obituary and service streaming information can be found at MemorialUtah.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
JUN
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Garden of Valor
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
