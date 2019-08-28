|
|
Melvin King Proctor
October 7, 1961 ~ August 25, 2019
Melvin was born Oct 7, 1961 to Neals E. & Willie Mae Boring Proctor in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the sixth of seven children. He grew up in Magna, Utah and attended Cyprus High School. Melvin always had a love for big trucks and chose to make driving them his livelihood. He was a long haul trucker for 33 years and drove for various companies. His health forced him to retire early. He loved the outdoors, family, and friends. He had a creative mind and loved to make things. He was a good mechanic. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Survived by siblings: Monette (Terry, decd) Symonds, Annette (Lonnie) Holt, Norris (Nancy) Proctor, Donette (Jeff) Proctor Guthmiller. Wade Holt (brother-in-law). Preceded in death by parents, sisters Vonette Holt and Joyce Lynette Hendrickson. Survived by his children including: Christopher Paul Proctor, Timothy Jerry Proctor (Kasey), Joshua King (Shantel) Proctor, Nealls Emery Proctor, Nicole Kay (Jeremy) Cooke, Trisha Herzog, Belinda Alli (Dustin) Steele, Cortney Melvin (Makenna) Proctor, Sadie Mae (Joshua) Opdahl. Stepdaughter Elizabeth Oralia Gonzales. 22 grandchildren and one on the way.
Special thanks to Cowboy Care in Wyoming, Bristol Home Health & Hospice in Utah, his sister and brother-in-law Annette and Lonnie Holt.
Per Melvin's wishes, he will be cremated.
A light dinner will be held for family and friends at the LDS Church Building located at 5349 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah at 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Thanks to the Copper Hills 12th Ward and family for providing dinner.
Cash donations accepted for Lonnie and Annette for help with the final expenses for Melvin. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019