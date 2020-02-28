|
|
Melvin Leland Lewis, Jr.
1936 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, dad and grandpa, Melvin Leland Lewis, Jr., passed away February 27, 2020. He was born March 2, 1936 in Salt Lake City, UT to Melvin Leland, Sr. & Addie Anderson Lewis.
Leland is survived by his wife Connie, children: Shaun (Tina) Lewis, Chrissy (Rob) Johnson, Dirk (Sandee) Lewis, Mark Lewis, Kay (Zach) Horsley and Phillip (Maria) Lewis, 26 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Herriman LDS Chapel, 12791 S. 6000 W. Herriman, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020