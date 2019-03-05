|
Melvin Henry Lenk
1934 ~ 2019
Melvin Lenk, age 84, passed away February 28th, 2019 in Murray Utah. He was born March 9th, 1934, in Los Angeles, CA son of Otto Lenk and Meta Rubow. Mel is survived by his daughter Susan Kolan (Doug) and grandchildren Erich Kolan, Alyssa Kolan, Eliott Parr and Jillian Amotto (Alex). He was preceded in death by his wife, of 56 years, Phyllis Lenk, daughter Karen Parr, brothers Ron and Glen, and his parents.
Mel was a much-loved and a generous husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed and who will live in our hearts forever. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1972 and retired as a Lieutenant with an honorable discharge and over 20 years of service. While in the service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Expert Shot Medal, as well as the United Nations Service Medal.
He will be buried alongside, the love of his life, Phyllis at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Friday, March 8th at 11 am. No formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory, please consider donating to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019