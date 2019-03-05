Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Lenk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Lenk


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Henry Lenk
1934 ~ 2019
Melvin Lenk, age 84, passed away February 28th, 2019 in Murray Utah. He was born March 9th, 1934, in Los Angeles, CA son of Otto Lenk and Meta Rubow. Mel is survived by his daughter Susan Kolan (Doug) and grandchildren Erich Kolan, Alyssa Kolan, Eliott Parr and Jillian Amotto (Alex). He was preceded in death by his wife, of 56 years, Phyllis Lenk, daughter Karen Parr, brothers Ron and Glen, and his parents.
Mel was a much-loved and a generous husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed and who will live in our hearts forever. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1972 and retired as a Lieutenant with an honorable discharge and over 20 years of service. While in the service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Expert Shot Medal, as well as the United Nations Service Medal.
He will be buried alongside, the love of his life, Phyllis at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on Friday, March 8th at 11 am. No formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory, please consider donating to a .
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now