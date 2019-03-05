Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Melvin Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin R. Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin R. Myers Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
Mel Myers passed away on March 2, 2019. Mel was born January 30, 1943 to Melvin and Margaret Myers. He married his lifelong "Sweetie" Pam Myers on October 16, 1963. Mel served in the Army Reserve for two years and was top of his class as an Aircraft Sheet-Metal Mechanic. He worked for Sears & Roebuck for 34 years as a Service Technician and took many training courses that taught him how to fix just about anything. He spent most the years of his life figuring out how things worked by taking them apart and putting them back together, his true passion was his 1956 Chevy Belair that he completely rebuilt and tinkered with for years. Although he was stubborn and quiet, for those who got to know him he was known as a humorous, kind and caring man and will be remembered that way by many family, friends and neighbors. Special thanks to Jamie Miller-Jordan of Elevation Hospice of Utah. He is survived by wife Pam, his only sibling Jim Myers, daughter Kim Bleazard (Steve) son Jack Myers (Cassandra) grandchildren Jake & Jordan Bleazard, Carlissa & Samantha Shaw-Myers and one precious great-grandchild Lukas Bleazard. Family and friends of Mel are welcome to gather on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with graveside service to follow at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now