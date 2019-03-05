|
1943 ~ 2019
Mel Myers passed away on March 2, 2019. Mel was born January 30, 1943 to Melvin and Margaret Myers. He married his lifelong "Sweetie" Pam Myers on October 16, 1963. Mel served in the Army Reserve for two years and was top of his class as an Aircraft Sheet-Metal Mechanic. He worked for Sears & Roebuck for 34 years as a Service Technician and took many training courses that taught him how to fix just about anything. He spent most the years of his life figuring out how things worked by taking them apart and putting them back together, his true passion was his 1956 Chevy Belair that he completely rebuilt and tinkered with for years. Although he was stubborn and quiet, for those who got to know him he was known as a humorous, kind and caring man and will be remembered that way by many family, friends and neighbors. Special thanks to Jamie Miller-Jordan of Elevation Hospice of Utah. He is survived by wife Pam, his only sibling Jim Myers, daughter Kim Bleazard (Steve) son Jack Myers (Cassandra) grandchildren Jake & Jordan Bleazard, Carlissa & Samantha Shaw-Myers and one precious great-grandchild Lukas Bleazard. Family and friends of Mel are welcome to gather on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with graveside service to follow at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019