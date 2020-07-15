Melvin Ray Hill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at age 90. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Crook) Hill. He was born on 17 May 1930 to James Walter and Edna Jane (Faulkner) Hill.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 275 E. 10600 S., in Sandy, UT. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 17, at the Heber City Cemetery in Utah. Attendees are asked to please observe social distancing guidelines.
For the full obituary and to share memories or condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com
.