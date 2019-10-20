|
|
1938 - 2019
Meredith Lundberg Simmons was born in Eugene, Oregon on February 6, 1938 to Horace William Lundberg and Nedra Hurst Lundberg. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Intermountain Medical Center, Murray, UT.
Meredith graduated with a B.A. and M.A. in English from the University of Utah. Meredith worked for 30 years for the State of Utah, Department of Human Services initially as a caseworker and then moved quickly to the Executive Directors Office as a Planner and Policy Specialist.
She married her beloved husband Robert Charles Simmons on April 25, 1970. They were a perfect pair and had many adventures until Roberts passing in 2012.
Meredith had a brilliant and omnivorous mind. One friend remembered her as "Smart, quiet and understated, but if you listened closely you always learned something." Her dry wit was notorious. She was a voracious reader and her interests were vast, as attested to by her collection of books and art. She also wrote poetry. Meredith loved grace in all forms, in words- music-spirituality-art and human interaction. She was interested in everything. She loved cooking and entertaining, flowers and gardening, sewing and needlepoint, and bird watching. She had a passionate love and connection to nature, especially with animals. She adored fed and cared for dogs, cats, racoons, squirrels and birds both indoors and outdoors. She had many friends with whom she visited, breakfasted, lunched, and shared articles from the New York Times, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, the Xerces Society or one of the other copious publications she was reading.
Throughout her life, Meredith was dedicated to serving others. For many years she faithfully read and recorded the newspaper for the blind and volunteered in public schools teaching and reading to children. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of St. Mark (Episcopal) serving on the parish and Diocesan Altar Guilds, the Diocesan Commission on Ministry and was a longtime teacher and mentor for Education for Ministry. She was a devoted member of P.E.O. Chapter X for 20 years, serving twice as Chapter President.
She is survived by her children by marriage, Jill Kowallis (Nana Yaw), Stephen Simmons, Judith Simmons-Kissell (Jon), grandchildren Gage Kowallis; Jeremy, Annie and Allison Simmons; Kyle, Kurtis and Kenneth Kissell, several great grandchildren, her sister Elizabeth Schlemmer (Al), brother Philip Lundberg (Rae) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert, her parents, sister Constance Lundberg Erickson and many others in her family who she loved dearly.
Meredith's funeral service will be held at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 East 100 South, on Thursday, October 24 at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at Memorial Lake Hills, 10055 South State, Sandy, following the service and will include the interment of her late husband Robert. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cathedral Church of St. Mark, Hildegarde's Food Pantry, Best Friends Animal Society, KUER or a .
Heartfelt thanks go to her sister Elizabeth for being her best friend and for the daily phone calls, her daughter Jill for her devotion and continuing care, to Leslie Carrey and Paul Clements for their commitment and loyalty to Meredith and her animals, and to the medical staff at University of Utah Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
