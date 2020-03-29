Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Resources
More Obituaries for Merilyn Sheriff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merilyn Fullmer Sheriff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merilyn Fullmer Sheriff Obituary
Marilyn Fullmer Sheriff
7/16/1929 - 3/20/2020
Centerville, UT. Marilyn Fullmer Sheriff (90 years) peacefully returned home on March 20, 2020, with her sweetheart Olen by her side. Born and raised in Abraham, UT, she was the last to return of John Wesley and Afton Olive Fullmer's 11 children. She married Olen Russell Sheriff July 22, 1947, in the Manti Temple. She was the mother of 4 children, Russell (Ann Schwartz); Zeffie (late David G. Nelson IV) (Steve Barton); Merrill (Kathy Pace); and JaRene (Mark Evertsen); 18 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren. Marilyn's life was centered around her family, quilting with her dearest friends, playing cards, music, service and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was strong, hardworking, fun and clever. FOR FULL OBITUARY VISIT www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -