Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Salt Lake City-Merilyn Kelsey Wright, born February 7, 1934 in SLC. Daughter of the late Newel and Esdale Woolley Kelsey. Merilyn graduated from East High School. She married Melbourne M. Wright in the Salt Lake Temple on June 25, 1953. She worked for Dunford Bakers, and S.L. Tribune Sub for Santa. She worked in the Park Stake Sunday School. In the Ivins Ward she worked in Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society. Merilyn tirelessly and graciously gave to everyone. She was an amazing baker and shared her gift of baking with thousands. She was so full of life. She was an angel to us all and will never be forgotten.
She has 16 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: Brothers-Fero (Elva), Ruel (Katheryn), sisters-Cleora (Bob), Denise (Roscoe), Verona (Derwin), Allene (Wells), Dwight (Sonja), Janiel.
Survived by husband-Melbourne M. Wright, Sons-Lynn (Jill) Kaysville, Doug (Susan)-Midvale, David-Hanahan S.C., Paul-Salt Lake, Daughters-Melanie Neang (Youn)-Salt Lake, Jennifer (Brian)- Woods Cross.
Longtime friends-Laurene & Sowb, Lucy & Carl, Myrna & Gilbert, The Magnificent Seven, and the Ivins/Wells Ward. We are so appreciative of her caregivers Jamie, Laura, Loyda, and the other Elevation Home Health Hospice and her Visiting Angels.
Viewing will be held Tuesday June 18th from 6-8 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing prior 9:30-10:30 AM at the Wells Ward, 1990 South 500 East, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
