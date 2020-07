1923 ~ 2020Merl "Bud" Bock, of Salt Lake City, passed away at his home July 14 at the age of 96. Born October 18, 1923 in Omaha, NE he moved to Wenatchee, WA where he met the love of his life, Fran. After 69 years of marriage she preceded him in death. Bud was a hard working, generous, loving man - with magnificently blue eyes - a lover of politics, and a devoted Utah Jazz fan. To view the entire obituary visit www.afcfuneralhome.com