Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Marriott-Slaterville, UT
Merle David (Mac) McClary

Merle David (Mac) McClary Obituary
1958 ~ 2019
Merle (Mac) David McClary passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 61. Mac was born in Chillicothe, Missouri on March 16, 1958 to Rosalie May (Hess) McClary and Henry Brown McClary, Sr. He was a successful student athlete, US Navy veteran, skilled skier, mountaineer, and hot air balloon pilot. Mac is survived by his wife of 12 years, Ruth (Smeaton) McClary of Ogden, Utah and two sons: Jon Bowie (Lindsey) of Utah, and David Bowie of Florida as well as his cherished grandchildren: Mikayle, Saylor, and Stella. He is also survived by his brother, Henry McClary (Cindy) and nephew, Trevor of Missouri and Ruth's children, Andrew, Brian, and Becky, of Canada. Mac touched many lives and will be fondly remembered for his love of life, and care-free spirit. He lived life how he wanted to live it and held nothing back in what he wanted to pursue. A service for a celebration of Mac's life will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, in Marriott-Slaterville, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
