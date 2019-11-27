|
Merle Merrill Petersen
1927-2019
Merle Merrill Petersen, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend returned to his Father in Heaven November 20th, 2019 at the age of 92 due to illness incident to age. Merle was born August 5, 1927 in Logan, Utah to James Christian Petersen and Myrtha May Merrill. He was the youngest of seven children. He attended school in Logan, and after completing the 10th grade, went to California with two of his buddies to join the Merchant Marines. When World War II ended he enlisted in the Army and served in Japan during the reconstruction. He married his one true love, LaVonne Perry, on August 11, 1948 in Wellsville, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1949. Merle was a devoted husband who loved his wife deeply. Her comforts were his top priority throughout his life.
Merle attended Utah State University and joined the ROTC. He was then called to serve in the Korean War in 1952, serving in South Korea until the end of the war. Afterwards Merle began his career with Mountain States Telephone Co. in 1956. He and LaVonne and their two children moved to Kearns, Utah, where they lived for the next 40 years. Four more children were born while they lived there. They loved living in Kearns and made life-long friends there who they considered family. They remained close for the rest of their lives, often having weekly card nights in their living room or going on vacations together. Merle had a great sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes on his friends and family. He was also a loving and kind father to his children. He was the steady rock in their family, protecting his sweetheart and loving his children unconditionally. It was hard not to feel loved around Merle.
He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many church positions. In 1984 Merle and LaVonne were called to serve a mission at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. They loved their years serving there and made many new friends. They were incredible examples of temple service, serving in the Jordan River Temple and attending weekly until Merle's health declined. Throughout their lives, Merle and LaVonne loved to camp, picnic, play cards, take road trips, garden, and golf with their friends and family. Even after losing most of his vision, Merle still liked to golf if someone would just tell him where his ball was. If he wasn't golfing, you could often find him on his hands and knees in his beautiful garden, weeding, planting, and growing tomatoes, squash, and potatoes. When he could no longer see to read he listened to hundreds of hours of books, magazines, and scriptures provided by the Utah State Library for the Blind. Toward the end of his life, Merle would most often be found sitting in a chair next to his sweetheart, holding hands and rocking back and forth. Their relationship of 71 years has been an incredible example of love and commitment.
Merle is survived by his beloved wife LaVonne and five children; Bruce Petersen, Riverton, Utah; Patty (Jerry) Carlson, Price, Utah; Mark (Karen) Petersen, South Jordan, Utah; Susan (Bart) Robbins, West Jordan, Utah; and Lori (Brian) Whitney, Cedar City, Utah. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffery Lynn Petersen, his brothers Keith, Floyd, and Roy, and his sisters Mildred Hammond, Wanda Blotter, and Norma Daz.
Our family would like to express deep gratitude to all those who have helped and served both of our parents these last few years, especially the members of the Parkway 6th Ward who have taken them to church on Sunday and to the temple each week, shoveled their walks, brought them treats, or just visited with them.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A viewing will be held from 10 -11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service. All services will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 1007 W South Jordan Parkway (106th So), South Jordan, Utah. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Cemetery in West Valley City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019