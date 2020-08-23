1/1
Merlena Joyce Noyes Blackburn
11/30/1942 ~ 08/13/2020
Fairview, UT-Merlena Joyce Noyes Blackburn passed away peacefully August 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after bravely fighting a long illness.
Merlena married her childhood sweetheart at the age of 16 and began an amazing love story that lasted 61 years. She loved to be around family and friends and enjoy what life had to offer. She was an artist that loved to share her talent.
Merlena is survived by her husband Blain Blackburn; daughters Tami (Ron) Dimmick; Ranae Bate and Natalie (Steve) Stromberg; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother. Merlena is preceded in death by her parents Fred & Ada Noyes and a grandson Chase Stromberg. We Love you so much and we will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in our arms again. A celebration of her life at 3pm on September 12th in Fairview.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
