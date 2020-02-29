|
|
Merlin Berg
1938 ~ 2020
Merlin Douglas Berg, 81, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He was born on October 17, 1938 and raised in Fargo, North Dakota by his parents Thor and Esther Berg along with his sister Anita Berg. Merlin graduated from high school in Bloomington, Minnesota. He married Elaine Luckon and had three wonderful children, Shawn, Ryan and Jamie. He and Elaine later divorced.
His adventures brought him to Utah to ski. Merlin was a real ski bum. Later he became part owner in the Peruvian Lodge in Alta, Utah. He moved to Jackson Hole and ran Sojourner Lodge. Merlin married Claudia Ann Hansen Slaugh, they had 25 years of fun and laughter together, they loved to travel and were later sealed in the Jordan River Temple.
Merlin was a real character, he excelled at photography, skiing, restoring old cars and loved his Harley!
Preceded in death by his father, Thor Berg and mother, Esther Giese Berg. Survived by his loving wife, Claudia; children, Shawn (Melody) Berg, Ryan Berg and Jamie (Kelly) Melrose; grandchildren, Khasy and Greg Berg, Audrey Mae, Peyton Douglas and Preston Bayne Melrose; all of Claudia's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Mountain Oaks Ward, 11570 Wasatch Blvd., Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Monday, at the church. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020