Merlin Don Stock
1936 - 2019
ONCE UPON A TIME. . . Merlin Don Stock, 83, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was born June 30, 1936 in Oakley, Idaho to Merlin Ross and Moselle Baker Stock. He was the oldest of three boys.
Don joined the Army Reserve in 1954 and was honorably discharged December 31, 1962 after serving with the 139th Engineer Battalion Head Company from Napa Idaho National Guard. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He married Sara Vanese Morgan and had 7 children whom he referred to as "The Magnificent Seven." He married Evah Denece (Denny) Green February 5, 1982. They were sealed in the Jordan River Temple February 5, 1992 (10 years to the day).
A graduate of Salt Lake Trade Tech in diesel mechanics, Don worked for Intermountain Peterbilt, Inc. He was a hard worker, often working two jobs to provide for his family. Don loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. He enjoyed hunting, snow and water skiing, and working out with his boys. He also had a beautiful singing voice. He was a character (eternally 15)! You knew he was up to no good when he got that twinkle in his eye.
Don is survived by his wife, Denny; brother Hal (Janet); sister-in-law Janice; his children Kim (Darwin) Mullins, Paula (Vance) Bradford, Connie (Larry) Larson, Lori (Stuart) Bowles, Todd (Mindy) Stock, Rebecca (Andrew) Boucher, Carl (Tara) Stock; 29 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 at the West Jordan 21st Ward Chapel located at 7511 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah. Interment will be at the West Jordan Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah and at 10:00-10:45 am, Monday, October 14th, at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
We love you and will miss you Don!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2019