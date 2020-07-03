1/2
Merlin Justin Taylor
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1975 ~ 2020
Merlin Justin Taylor - "May you be blessed on your path into the next place - now that you've left this world. May you find your strength, joy, healing, and peace there. May you be surrounded by divine love and light. May our grandparents embrace and hold you as you rejoin the part of you that's eternal. We will miss you. We love you. Until we meet again."
Justin Taylor was born on October 14, 1975, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Vicki (Harding) Taylor and Merlin Steven Taylor. In 1976 he moved back to the Mainland with his older sister Gabrielle (Taylor) Ruff and his family, back to Salt Lake City. Later on, in the 1980s, there were 2-more sisters added to the family, Courtney, and Jennifer.
Justin and Sandra Adderley brought three beautiful children into the world, Alissa Adderley (Jones) with grandson Masyn, Alexis Adderley with grandson Brently & Hunter Merlin Taylor. Our hearts are full of tears & love for these three incredible children who have lost their father.
Justin was an accomplished carpenter, bodybuilder, and fisherman. He was intuitive, gentle, and powerful. His love of family and friends was always there. His persona was sharp, brilliant as a search-light. However, he suffered from an addiction to alcohol for much of his life. The care and love of all those around him couldn't save Justin from those dragons, and he was unable to save himself. Justin left this world on June 27, 2020.
In lieu of thoughtful flowers, kindly donate to a worthy cause in honor of Justin. The homeless, the disadvantaged, or anyone in peril who can benefit from your assistance. If we are aware and looking close, we can see those who need help everywhere.
Because of the health and safety concerns we're all facing today, we will plan a celebration of life for Justin when the time is right to do so. God bless you, Son. https://www.legacy.com/ wymanfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Thank you for my 3 beautiful children and the fun times we had, you will be missed more than youll ever know but at least I know you are in a safe place now surrounded with peace and love where you can watch out for our kids from above and help me keep them safe. Rest In Peace JT - Sandra
Sandra
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved