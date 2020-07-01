Merlyn Ross Brinley Hanks
Valiant Defender of Truth and Personal Liberties
Merlyn succumbed to cancer on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in his home in Sandy, Utah. He left with his concept of truth and personal liberty that was well known by those close to him and those whom he taught. His quick wit and dry humor kept us on our toes.
He was born December 30, 1942 in Provo, Utah to Ross Arlin and Erva E Wright Brinley. He was raised by his mother and adopted father, John DeVerle Hanks.
He loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a devout student of the gospel and scriptures. He served a mission in the Western States Mission from 1961 to 1963.
There will be a visitation at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Sandy, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from six to eight in the evening. There will be a private graveside service with Merlyn's and Shannon's children Thursday afternoon.
Please go to www.goffmortuary.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.