|
|
1946 ~ 2020
Merry was born on October 15, 1946, in the home of a relative as her family was moving from New Mexico to Utah. On March 26, 2020 Merry died in her sleep in her Salt Lake home from a difficult struggle with cancer. She died peacefully in her home with wife Carol Gage and grandsons Trevor and Trey Olsen.
Merry is survived by sisters Alice and Sarah, daughter Curly, and grandchildren McKayla and McKenna, Tyler and his daughter Shauna. There are three young greatgrandchildren Taylor, Adalyn and Jack and their mother Carrie Olsen.
Merry was born to Jose Trujillo and Elena Archuleta Trujillo. She was the fourth of eight children. This was family with strong challenges and successes. Merry loved joining her father in his work as a sheepherder with riding horses, helping with lambs, fishing. She was bright, a bossy big sister, often intense in opinions and goals. She was a strong athlete and professional singer in Salt Lake. She could be strong and tough on the outside, caring and loving on the inside.
She married Dewey Jones and they had two daughters, Shauna and Curly. For ten years she was in a relationship with Judy Waters who helped raise the girls. Shauna's death in 2008 left a deep wound. Merry began college toward becoming a social worker and worked with developing youth programs. As she was to begin her final year of college at the University of Utah it was necessary to get a job. For years she was involved in research and development at Hercules Aerospace and later with Bard Medical. In December 2013 Merry and Carol Gage joined with hundreds of other couples for a unique wedding ceremony after living together for over twenty years.
In 1997 with Dr. Midge Delavan and Dr. Carol Gage, they developed Renaissance Child Visitation Services which slowly evolved and developed to become a relevant community service. Medical issues began with a serious loss of vision and she later developed cancer. She worked mainly from home on the phone, dealing with challenging family and legal situations.
Merry loved the outdoors, fishing, and completed building her own cabin. She did renovations in her home, savored time in her garden and listening to her music. She was an avid car lover and owned several classic automobiles.
With failing health, she spent much of the time maintaining strong and positive connections by phone with many relatives and friends from her bed. Although longing to visit out of state with beloved relatives, over the past year the main connection was with the caring and warm community of the Olympian restaurant. Grandson Trevor, his wife Carrie and the three very young greatgrandchildren were a major highlight of her life.
The day before Merry died, she spoke of REALLY wanting a small cabin, a couple of chickens, a horse, a stream for fishing and people she loved being near. This could be her heaven she has developed for herself. She will be missed by many. We loved her.
There will be no service nor viewing. No flowers. Please donate to medical research. Near her birthday in October, there will be a planned celebration for Merry Trujillo's life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020