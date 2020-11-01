M.H. (Em) Emerson

1919 ~ 2020

A very fine man, M.H. (Em) Emerson, age 101, passed away in the early morning hours of October 26, 2020. He was born in New York City March 9, 1919 but spent most of his youth in and around Bangor and Lincoln, Maine. His parents were Nancy Myra Warren and Jessie Harold Emerson. After high school graduation in 1937, he joined the CCCs (Civilian Conservation Corp) in 1939 and was sent to Colorado. In 1941, he married Jean Hogan with whom he had one son, Steve. She remained his wife for 44 years until her death in 1985. After the start of WWII, in 1942, he enlisted in the Navy and after training as an aircraft mechanic, served on the aircraft carrier Enterprise which was involved in several major sea battles in the South Pacific.

Most of his later career was spent as an aircraft mechanic working on military aircraft with most of the major aircraft companies, although he owned and operated his own diesel truck for a time, carrying hay, lumber, and various other loads up and down California. Em had a life long love of cars, especially race cars, and all things mechanical. In 1988, Em married his wonderful 2nd wife, Zelda Coon. She was a staunch supporter of Em's interest in cars and one of his proudest accomplishments after his marriage to Zelda was becoming a member of the World of Speed "130 Mile an Hour Club" having achieved that benchmark in his 1974 Chevrolet Camaro on the Bonneville Salt Flats at the age of 85. He also did autocross racing in his 1971 Z-28 Camaro. He never missed watching the Indy 500!

Em was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Hogan Emerson, brother Robert Emerson, sister-in-law, Eleanor Emerson, and brother-in-law, John McClure.

He is survived by his wife Zelda, his only son, Steve Emerson, Steve's wife, Linda, his grandsons, Brent, Kevin, Brian (Bridget), Nathan (Jessica), and great-grandsons, Rowan and Ocean. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandsons and great grandsons. He is also survived by his sister Althea McClure, nephew Craig McClure, niece Sandy King (Dennis), niece Cindy Emerson, niece Beverly McClure, and niece Sharon Hampton (Brian) and nephew Glen Emerson. Em was lovingly welcomed into his second wife Zelda's family when they married in 1988 and enjoyed getting to know and interact with his new family: Zelda's son Bill Coon (Jodi), daughter Mary Walton (Joe), son Blair Coon (Teresa), and daughter Janet Winsor (Paul), thirteen grand-children, and thirty-four great-grandchildren.

Steve and Zelda would like to thank Aspen Ridge Hospice and Beehive Senior Care for their help and guidance in caring for Em in his last days. The family is planning an online memorial service for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or cause of your choice.



