Micaela "Mickey" Vasquez Herrera
1957 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT-Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and niece returned home to our Heavenly Father on October 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brigham City, Utah on May 10, 1957 to Ramon Vasquez Sr. and Ruth Adrienne Vasquez. She enjoyed playing bingo and family gatherings. Mickey also loved doing arts and crafts. She married Lazaro Herrera on April 11, 2001.
She is survived by her husband, Lazaro Herrera, daughter Tiki (Howard) Gilman, sons Mike, Jesus (Catrina) and Martin. Sisters Angie and Sylvia, 19 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, her two dogs Guerra and Spudders and cat Snowball, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ramon Vasquez Jr., grandson Martin Inger Jr., and many other family members.
Viewings will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow. All services are being held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospital 4th floor STICU for all the loving care they showed Micaela and her family. We would also like to thank Vanessa Inger and Sylvia Vasquez for all of your help with Micaela.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019