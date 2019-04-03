|
|
1954 ~ 2019
Michael A. Spencer, Sr., our greatest blessing, passed away at home early Friday Morning, March 29th 2019 in Salt Lake City Utah, where he resided for the past 30 years.
Michael was born on January 8th, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA to parents John and Anna Spencer. He graduated from Compton High School, where he excelled in athletics, earning a scholarship to the University of Utah to play football, where he also graduated.
Michael is survived and loved dearly by his wife Valerie, his children Latoya, Michael Jr. & Misty, Kareem, Seagrum, His siblings Isaiah, Sandy, Cynthia and Beverly, His Father John, his Step-children Eddie & Mindi, Ade & Elizabeth and Fred. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and a host of Nephews and Nieces.
Michael was loved by many and made friends wherever he went during his Sixty-Five glorious years. Michael with his infectious laugh and sense of humor, will be forever missed by those who had the fortune of knowing him.
Michael was preceded in death by his Mother; Anna Spencer, his brother Charles and his sister Cheryl. We are comforted in their reunion.
Funeral services and a Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.
For those attending - Michael loved the color blue, please wear a blue item if possible in his memory.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019