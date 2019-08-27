|
Michael Andrew Bohn
1956 - 2019
Michael Andrew Bohn passed away suddenly August 20, 2019, in Atlanta, GA, as the result of a heart attack. Michael was born in Crookston, MN, on December 19, 1956 to Jerry and Beatty (Caldwell) Bohn. He graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1974. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he received his training in computer programming, and met his first wife. They had three children. His career eventually took him to Utah, where he met Denise at a singles bowling league. They married February 2, 1997, and later settled in Taylorsville, Utah. Mike worked for Wells Fargo for 18 years, where he retired in January of 2019.
Mike was an avid golfer, bowler and Vikings fan. He loved gardening, hiking, traveling and playing with his grandkids and his dogs. He enjoyed taking long walks and tracking his total distance, logging thousands of miles. Mike was a friend to everyone.
Michael is survived by his wife, Denise; children: Chris (Frances), Sarah, and Jeff; step-children: Jennifer (Jason) Cowley, Ryan Jones; seven grandkids; mother, Beatty; two step-mothers-in-law; and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry, two step-fathers-in-law, and his step-daughter-in-law.
An open house will be held in his remembrance on Friday, August 30, from 5:30-7:30 PM, at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home in South Jordan. Memorial donation may be made to the or to the Michael Andrew Bohn Memorial Fund at America First Credit Union, PO Box 9199 Ogden, UT 84409, account # 9112111, or visit the website. Full obituary can viewed at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019