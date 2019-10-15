|
Michael "Mike" Andrew Gallegos
May 24, 1962 ~ Oct 4, 2019
On Friday, October 4, 2019, Michael "Mike" Andrew Gallegos, loving husband, father and friend, passed away at age 57 as a result of a heart attack. He was born on May 24, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Arthur and Stella (Tafoya) Gallegos. Mike was married to the love of his life and best friend, Kellie. Along with Kellie, he is survived by his children Brooke (Zak), Matthew, Bradley, Jillian (Matt), and Brandon, as well as his stepsons Anthony and Brandon. He leaves behind his grandchildren Madison, Briella, Olivia, Jack, Brinley, and Kingston. He is also survived by his mother Stella, stepfather Ken Clark, and brother Thomas. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur and siblings Raymond, Monica, and Victor.
Mike loved music, good food, learning, trivia, sports and laughing at jokes - especially his own. It was rare to see him without his huge smile and contagious laugh. His greatest joy was his wife and five children, whom he was extremely proud of. Together they enjoyed watching Jazz games, Jeopardy, Ghost Adventures and going to eat at Chubby's or La Puente. Mike's family is grateful for the memories they have with him.
A celebration of life will be held in Mike's honor at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Henderson Hospital for the love and compassion they showed Mike in his final days.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019