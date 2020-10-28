Michael Anthony Bilello, 95, of Salt Lake City, formerly of Hanover NH, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of his family at home on October 22, 2020. He was the husband of Inga (Israelson) Bilello for 25 years and of the late Thelma (Hvammen) Bilello for 42 years.

Mike was born in Queens, NY on October 24, 1924, the son of James and Anna (LaSala) Bilello. He grew up in Brooklyn NY until the age of 18 when he enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served on the USS Gosper in the Kerama Retto and Okinawa area of the South Pacific during WWII.

After the war, Mike resumed his education, completing his Bachelor of Science at the University of Washington in Seattle. His career started in the mid 50's at CIPRE then moved to Hanover with CRREL - Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. Mike has been recognized as one the world's foremost cold regions meteorologists; during his career producing over 100 publications dealing with ice, snow and climatology. His work took place in much of the Arctic zone, including Barrow Alaska, Greenland ice sheet, and Siberia, as well as very southern South America. Mike established a network of data gathering, employing Inuit for ice and snow measurements. This 20 year database is still used today. Mike returned to school mid-career and completed his Master of Science at McGill University in 1972, all the while raising his family of five children.

Mike was a lover of music. He had his first saxophone as a teen and continued with playing into his eighties. He loved ballroom dancing and worldwide travel with his wife Inga with whom he enjoyed many adventures. Mike's second Salt Lake City extended family brought him immense joy and support through his senior years, for which he was forever grateful.

Mike was predeceased by his first wife, Thelma Bilello, his siblings of two brothers and three sisters, and his stepson, Rodger Israelson. Survivors include Mike's wife, Inga, his five children, Catherine Jenkins of Concord MA, Vincent Bilello of Lafayette CO, Christine Marquis of Louisville CO, Elizabeth Gardner of Etna NH, and Daniel Bilello of Lakewood CO. Survivors also include six stepchildren, Margaret Hornfeldt of Hudiksvall Sweden, John Israelson of SLC UT, Robert Israelson of North Salt Lake UT, Ricky Israelson of SLC UT, Monika Israelson of SLC UT, Ronny Israelson of SLC UT, eleven grandchildren and twenty step-grandchildren and four great grandchildren and twenty-three step-great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Mike's caregiver support network for their support care, and love for the last six years.

Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 30th, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 S Highland Dr., SLC. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at Wasatch Lawn. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Mike's name to YWCA Utah Women in Jeopardy.



